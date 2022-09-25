Ireland forced into late changes ahead of Emerging Ireland’s tour of South Africa

Ireland have been forced into some late changes.

Ireland have been forced into some late changes for the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa, with four players dropping out through injury.

Ciaran Frawley, Caolin Blade, Alex Soroka, and Alex Kendellen have all been ruled out of the tour in South Africa, with three replacements being drafted into the squad in their place.

Cathal Forde, Ben Murphy and David McCann have all been called up in place of the departing quartet, as a youthful Ireland look to make their mark ahead of November’s international window.

📋 Squad Update. Ciarán Frawley, Caolin Blade, Alex Soroka and Alex Kendellen have been ruled out of the #EmergingIreland Tour to South Africa through injury. Cathal Forde, Ben Murphy and David McCann have been called up for the three-game Toyota Challenge 🇿🇦#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 25, 2022

The three-game window will see the Emerging Ireland side take on Windhoek Draught Griquas, Airlink Pumas and Toyota Cheetahs, with the fixtures set to begin on September 30th.

The tour will then come to a close on October 9th, when Ireland take on the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein. The IRFU have also noted that they are hoping to make each game available to view on IrishRugby.ie.

Full Emerging Ireland squad: Toyota Challenge 2022.

Backs:

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution), Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge), Cathal Forde (Connacht/Corinthians), Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Antoine Frisch (Munster), Michael McDonald (Ulster), Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone), Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby), Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf), Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster), Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas), Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf).

Forwards:

Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon), Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University), James Culhane (Leinster/UCD), Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf), John Hodnett (Munster/UCC), Sam Illo (Connacht/Buccaneers), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch), David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University), Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD), Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge), Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon), Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians), Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster).

Emerging Ireland fixtures: Toyota Challenge 2022.

Friday 30th September: Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland, 12.45pm.

Wednesday 5th October: Airlink Pumas v Emerging Ireland, 4pm.

Sunday 9th October: Toyota Cheetahs v Emerging Ireland, 2pm.

Read More About: emerging ireland