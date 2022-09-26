Donncha O’Callaghan bemoans ‘frustrating’ Munster after Dragons defeat

He was not happy with what he saw.

Former Munster and Ireland international Donncha O’Callaghan has expressed his frustration with Munster in the wake of their disappointing URC defeat to the Dragons on Sunday.

Munster were well beaten on the road, as their defensive deficiencies were laid bare in Wales.

And speaking after the game, O’Callaghan revealed how frustrated he was with Muntser’s performance as their ‘middle-group’ were unable to drive on standards in the contest.

“For me, I find it frustrating that there is a middle group not driving the standards…”

O’Callaghan’s remarks came on RTE 2 after the game, where he stressed the performance and loss was ‘unacceptable’.

“There has to be a core group who are there, week-in and week-out, that have to say it’s unacceptable,” he explained. “If Munster are to drive on, you have to look at when they’re without their internationals.

'There comes a point, as a player, that you've got to take responsibility for your role, and that's it' Donncha O'Callaghan says Munster underperformed once again in their defeat to Dragons #RTESport #URC #DRAvMUN https://t.co/MgCHE8l3nt pic.twitter.com/Mm3FJpeqpP — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) September 25, 2022

“For me, I find it frustrating that there is a middle group not driving the standards and today was a perfect example. You get your internationals back, and you should look after them.

“I’m not making excuses, but players will make mistakes in their first game back, you need a club player who have their backs.

“You hate making comparisons, but you look at Luke McGrath and Rhys Ruddock, they’re the guys who drive it [at Leinster].”

Munster’s early season struggles.

While O’Callaghan was annoyed with the manner and tone of the Munster performance and defeat, the southern province do at least have an opportunity to make amends next week against Zebre.

That game will take place next week at Musgrave Park, with kick-off set for 5.05pm.

Coming into the game, Zebre have already shown their ability in an attacking sense already this season, losing narrowly to Leinster and the Cell C Sharks.

However, Munster will be favourites for the tie as they look to make up for their defeat across the Irish Sea.

