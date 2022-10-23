Donncha O’Callaghan tips Leinster star to make Ireland return

Donncha O’Callaghan was impressed.

Former Ireland international Donncha O’Callaghan has stressed that Leinster star Luke McGrath should be in the conversation to make an international return.

McGrath starred for Leinster in their 27-13 win against Munster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening, as Leo Cullen’s side claimed an important win.

The win was also significant for Cullen, as McGrath came to the fore for his side in the absence of Jamison Gibson-Park.

However, McGrath has been a peripheral figure in the Ireland conversation since the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

But following his starring performance for Leinster against Munster, O’Callaghan has tipped the 29-year-old to make his Ireland international return sooner rather than later.

“They are the kind of guys you love to have in your team, the likes of Luke McGrath, the guys who set the standards,” he said when speaking on RTE Sport.

“There were Lions out there on Saturday night and we’re talking about him, and that’s when you’ve a good environment. Your club players step up every time and they become the conversation for green jerseys.

“He deserves to be chatted about because he’s playing so well. Unfortunately for him, Gibson-Park is here as well. He has competition for places, which makes everyone really good.”

Luke McGrath.

While also impressing in the game, McGrath was able to add a try to his name during the contest as Leinster claimed a bonus-point win against their provincial foes.

However, they were trailing for a brief time in the game, before then pulling clear at the end.

Next up for Leinster is an away tie against the Scarlets on Friday, while Munster face Ulster at Thomond Park on Saturday.

