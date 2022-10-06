Connacht v Munster: Team news & TV details for URC clash

An intriguing tie awaits.

Connacht and Munster lock horns in the URC this weekend, as both sides look to make their mark in the first interprovincial clash between the pair this season.

Munster head into Friday’s showdown at the Sportsground in Galway with a point to prove after their unconvincing start to the season under new boss Graham Rowntree.

Similarly to Munster, Connacht have also failed to catch fire this season, although they will be keen to do so this weekend against their local rivals.

Here are all the important details for the game.

Connacht v Munster.

Andy Friend’s side have lost each of their first three games so far this season, falling to heavy losses against Ulster, the Stormers and the Bulls.

However, they will be hopeful that they can impress against Munster in front of the TV cameras on Friday evening.

For Munster, Rowtree’s side have lost two of their opening three games of the URC season – with both of those defeats coming on the road.

Their most recent game saw them claim a comfortable, yet unspectacular win against Zebre last week as they failed to claim a winning bonus point.

Connacht v Munster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired on TG4 this Friday evening, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm ahead of a 7.35pm kick-off.

Tá na cúigí ag tabhairt aghaidh ar a chéile ar @TG4TV 📆 Dé hAoine / Friday ⏰ 19:00

🏉 @connachtrugby v @Munsterrugby 📆 Dé Sathairn / Saturday ⏰ 14:55

🏉 Zebre Parma v DHL Stormers ⏰ 19:15

🏉 @UlsterRugby v Ospreys@URCOfficial #URC #Rugbypic.twitter.com/uFSpUXoAs8 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 4, 2022

Connacht v Munster: Team news.

In terms of team news, Munster have been able to recall Conor Murray to the fold ahead of the game.

Joey Carbery has also been selected to start the game, while Peter O’Mahony has been named as Munster’s captain for the game.

As for Connacht, they too have named a strong starting XV for the game. Jack Carty return from a recent spell out injured, while Bundee Aki misses out through suspension.

Connacht: Conor Fitzgerald; John Porch, Byron Ralston, David Hawkshaw, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (C), Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Gavin Thornbury, Oisin Dowling; Shamus Hurley-Langton, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Josh Murphy, Colm Reilly, Tom Daly, Paul Boyle.

Munster: Joey Carbery; Conor Phillips, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Patrick Campbell; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony, Gavin Coombes.

📢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | Gavin Coombes, Joey Carbery & Conor Murray make their 1st starts of the season for Munster against Connacht tomorrow night with Jean Kleyn also coming into the side. See full team news ⤵️#CONvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 6, 2022

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Fionn Gibbons.

