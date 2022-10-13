Connacht v Leinster: Team news & TV details for URC clash

An intriguing tie awaits.

Connacht and Leinster lock horns in the URC this weekend, as both sides look to make their mark in the first interprovincial clash between the pair this season.

Leinster head into Friday’s showdown at the Sportsground off the back of a thrilling win against the Sharks last weekend at the RDS, but they will be keen to plug some leaky holes in their defence for the game.

Similarly to Leinster, Connacht also come into the game in buoyant mood after they won against Munster last time out in the URC.

Here are all the important details for the game.

Connacht v Leinster.

Andy Friend’s side lost each of their first three games so far this season, but caught fire against Munster on the fourth attempt. However, a far sterner test awaits them against Leinster at the same venue on Friday night.

So far, Connacht have lost against Ulster, the Bulls and the Stormers, but their recent win against Munster has re-invigorated their stuttering start to the campaign.

Leinster on the other hand have won all of their four URC games.

After an unconvincing win against Zebre on the opening day, wins have followed against Benetton, Ulster and the Sharks as they look make amends for their crushing end to last season.

Connacht v Leinster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired on RTE 2 this Friday evening, with coverage beginning at 7pm ahead of a 7.35pm kick-off. The game will also be aired at the same time on Premier Sports 1.

Connacht v Leinster: Team news.

Connacht: Conor Fitzgerald, John Porch, Byron Ralston, David Hawkshaw, Mack Hansen, Jack Carty, Colm Reilly, Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Gavin Thornbury, Josh Murphy, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Ciaran Booth.

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien, Liam Turner, Garry Ringrose, Charlie Ngatai, Rob Russell, Ross Byrne, Cormac Foley, Ed Byrne, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: John McKee, Andrew Porter, Michael Ala’alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Martin Moloney, Nick McCarthy, Ciarán Frawley, Robbie Henshaw.

