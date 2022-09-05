Brian O’Driscoll explains why he could not get out of rugby ‘quick enough’

A very honest take.

Former Ireland international Brian O’Driscoll has made a frank admission on the final days of his professional rugby career.

In his final year playing professionally, O’Driscoll helped inspire Ireland to a Six Nations title win, and his club side Leinster to a Pro12 Grand Final win against the Glasgow Warriors at the RDS.

However, despite the high that came with the end of his playing days, O’Driscoll has admitted that he could not get out of the sport ‘quick enough’.

“My initial feeling when I left rugby was I couldn’t get out quick enough…”

In a recent interview with the Guardian, the former Leinster and Ireland hero claimed that he felt he needed to move on as quickly as he could, due to his talents being on the wane.

In doing so, he also claimed that he was ‘relieved’ to leave the sport ‘unscathed’ and his ‘reputation intact’.

“My initial feeling when I left rugby was I couldn’t get out quick enough because I knew I was massively on the wane,” O’Driscoll said. “But winning the Six Nations was a fairytale ending.

“I was so relieved, getting out unscathed, but also that my reputation was intact. People were looking for more and the upside are the parties and the cool stuff.

“You come round to the next season and you think: ‘Well, playing international rugby is better than that.’ That’s when retirement sinks in.”

Brian O’Driscoll.

While he may have been pleased to have retired in the way he did, O’Driscoll brought an end to his career with 133 Ireland caps to his name, and almost 200 Leinster appearances.

In addition to that, he also played eight times for the British & Irish Lions during his decorated career, along with his countless number of trophies and medals picked up along the way.

