Quiz: Can you name the top scorer from every Premier League season?

Since the Premier League began in the 1992/1993 season it has seen a wide array of brilliant goalscorers grace the English top flight.

Players from far and wide have impressed in front of goal with their exploits helping sides stave off relegation, win league titles and qualify for European competitions.

Some have topped the goalscoring charts consistently while others have managed just one stand-out season in which everything they struck found the back of the net.

But how well do you remember some of the Premier League’s finest frontmen?

We’re giving you six minutes to name the top goalscorer from every single Premier League season starting in 1992/1993 and ending in 2020/21.

In some cases, more than one player finished as top scorer but in this case, if you get one, we’ll give you the others as well. To help, we’ve given you the years and the number of goals scored by the player in question

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz does not work properly below click here.





