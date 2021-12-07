Quiz: Name the starting XIs from Liverpool’s Champions League final win over AC Milan

Liverpool v AC Milan Champions League quiz.

Liverpool face AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday evening and to mark the occasion, we thought we’d throw it back to the 2005 final meeting between the two sides.

Rafa Benitez’s team went into the final in Istanbul as underdogs and went in at half-time three down.

It looked as though Liverpool would be bettered by their star-studded opponents, only for the Reds to secure perhaps the most famous second-half comeback in Champions League history.

But how well do you remember the two starting lineups from that iconic night in Istanbul?

We’re giving you six minutes to name both the AC Milan and Liverpool starting lineups, including the six subs, from the 2005 Champions League final.

Good luck and let us know what score you get. If the link does not load click here.

*AC Milan were classed as the home team so they are the left column with Liverpool on the right





