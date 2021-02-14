Share and Enjoy !

Ireland’s victory against France in 2018 was nothing short of extraordinary, as Johnny Sexton slotted a drop goal from 45 metres out in the 83rd minute of the game.

Add to the fact that Ireland did so after holding onto the ball for more than five minute, the incredible match-winning moment after 41 phases will go down in Irish rugby folklore.

So, obviously, Sexton started the match, but the question is can you name the other 14 players to start that day?

Ireland, of course, went on to win just their third Grand Slam that year and after beating the All Blacks in November, it’s safe to say that 2018 is a fond memory for rugby fans on this island.

Like many of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, you have five minutes to name all 15 players who started in the first game of Ireland’s greatest year.

Good luck!

Name Ireland’s starting XV from the game against France in 2018.

If the quiz does not load above, just click here.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Johnny Sexton, Quiz, Six Nations