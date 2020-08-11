Quiz: Name every country to compete in a FIFA World Cup

A lot of countries have competed at the FIFA World Cup.

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name every team that has competed at the FIFA World Cup since the tournament began in 1930.

We have compiled a list of 78 different countries who have made at least one World Cup appearance.

Because there are so many teams, we are giving you a maximum of 10 minutes to complete this quiz.

To help you along in this quiz, we have provided you with the number of appearances at a World Cup each country has to their name.

Please note that a star beside a number indicates a country which would have played under a different name in the past. For example, Serbia would have competed as Yugoslavia.

In instances such as this, please include the most modern name of a particular country.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on by posting a comment.

FIFA World Cup Quiz





If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.

