Quiz: Name Every Player To Break The British Transfer Record

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name every player that has broken the British transfer record over the last three decades.

Throughout this list, you will notice some players undoubtedly deserved their hefty price tags at the time while others turned out to be absolute flops.

Of course, transfer fees are often difficult to calculate but we have provided a list of players who were widely reported to have broken the British transfer record at the time.

The fees included are also those that were initially reported, we’re not getting into the nitty-gritty of higher values due to agent fees and inflation.

There are 16 players for you to get and we’re giving you five minutes to do so.

To help you along, we have provided the year in which the British transfer record was broken and the widely reported fee at the time.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on.






