Quiz: Name The Foreign Managers With The Most Premier League Games

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the foreign managers who have managed the most matches in the Premier League throughout the competition’s history.

There have been some brilliant managers throughout the Premier League’s history who have brought in different styles of football which are more prevalent in other parts of the world.

Of course, some of these managers are often unsuccessful in their attempts to change the more traditional approach but nevertheless, clubs in England’s top tier have sometimes reaped the rewards of casting their net far and wide in search of their next manager.

In this quiz, we want you to name the foreign coaches who managed the highest number of matches in the Premier League.

To narrow the search somewhat, we have defined ‘foreign’ as any manager who is not from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.

To help you along in this quiz, we have provided the number of matches the particular person has managed in the Premier League.

You have seven minutes to complete the quiz.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on by posting a comment.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



