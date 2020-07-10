Quiz: Name The Last 10 English Players From The Premier League To Play In La Liga

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the last 10 English players in the Premier League who have also played in La Liga, Spain’s top domestic football league.

Over the years we have seen no shortage of Spanish players ply their trade in the Premier League but in terms of English players in La Liga, that is a rarer occurrence.

There have been some landmark moves from the Premier League to La Liga such as Gareth Bale in 2013 but we are only focussing on English players in this quiz and those English players must have played in the Premier League at some point.

To help you along, we have provided you with the Spanish club that English player played for and the year of that player’s debut in Spain.

You have six minutes to complete the quiz.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on by posting a comment.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



