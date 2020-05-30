Home Football Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 33

Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 33

Sean McMahon May 30, 2020

Welcome to day 33 of the Pundit Arena daily sports quiz challenge.

Each day, we’ll give you 20 questions and 20 clues, similar to a crossword, and you have to guess the answers before the time runs out.

So, for example, if the clue was, ‘Manchester United play here,’ the answer would be, ‘Old Trafford.’

You have five minutes to try to get all 20.

 

Let us know what score you get, and what time you complete the quiz in. And be sure to challenge your friends.

Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

Good luck.


WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Sean McMahon

Sean is Head of Pundit Arena Rugby. Contact him on Twitter here:
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.