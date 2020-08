Pundit Arena Daily Sports Brainteaser Challenge – Day 87

Welcome to day 87 of the Pundit Arena daily sports brainteaser challenge.

Each day at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you a sporting brainteaser question and you have to guess the correct answer before the time runs out.

Another day, another brainteaser! 🧠Can you solve it this Tuesday morning? 👀https://t.co/JM3f58GwdK — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 18, 2020

You have five minutes to try to answer the question.

The brainteaser is designed to test your sporting knowledge.

But, of course, all questions are easy if you know the answer, so the difficulty is bound to vary each day.

The Pundit Arena brainteaser for day 87 is:

Which five Argentinian players have scored the highest number of goals in the Premier League?

Be sure to let us know how you do and to challenge your friends. However, try your best to not reveal the answer if you guess it correctly.





If the quiz fails to load click here.

If you enjoyed that brainteaser, why not try our daily sports quiz.

