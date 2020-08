Pundit Arena Daily Sports Brainteaser Challenge – Day 70

Welcome to day 70 of the Pundit Arena daily sports brainteaser challenge.

August 1, 2020

Which is the only country to compete in World Cup qualifying in three different confederations?

