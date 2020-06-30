Pundit Arena Daily Sports Brainteaser Challenge – Day 37

Welcome to day 37 of the Pundit Arena daily sports brainteaser challenge.

Who are the four French players (former and current) who have won three different league titles in Europe’s top five leagues? (Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga)





