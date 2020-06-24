Quiz: Name The Top 25 Most Expensive Premier League Transfers Ever

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the top 25 most expensive transfers in the history of the Premier League.

If you have been following our quizzes over the last numbers of weeks, you will have come across some transfer quizzes relating to managers’ spend and transfers by clubs themselves.

However, in this instance, we’re looking at the Premier League as a whole and we want you to name the top 25 overall most expensive transfers.

You have six minutes to complete the quiz and because many of these occurred in recent years, we’re not giving you any hints besides the transfer fee in question.

Please note that the transfer fees you see below were provided by Transfermarkt.co.uk – they may be slightly higher or lower than what was originally reported in the media, but they are generally spot-on.

Good luck and please let us know what score you get!

(If it was not already clear, we’re talking about incoming transfers, so not players who have been sold from Premier League clubs).

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



