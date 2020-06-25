Quiz: Name The Record Transfer Outgoings For Each Premier League Club

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the historic record transfer sales for each club in the Premier League.

You have enjoyed numerous quizzes on top incoming transfers across a whole range of different Premier League clubs but this time, we want you to name the transfers which were record sales for each club in England’s top flight.

To help you along, we have provided the widely reported fee for each record sale for each club. In some cases, like Arsenal and West Ham, there are two players who have been sold for the same record fee – either one will be applicable.

Finally, for Wolves, their record sale will go through next month when Helder Costa’s loan move to Leeds is made permanent for £15 million, however, we are not including this and we want you to name the record transfer sale before this.

You have seven minutes to get them all.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on in the comments.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



