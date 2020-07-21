Quiz: Can You Identify These Premier League Stadiums?

In our latest football quiz, we want you to identify every stadium in the Premier League.

There are so many famous grounds in England’s top-tier from the looming Old Trafford to more humble surroundings such as Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium which has just a capacity of 11,329.

In this quiz, we give you an aerial shot of each Premier League stadium from Google Earth and you must subsequently identify that stadium from four multiple-choice answers.

If you get some right, make sure you remember that stadium as it will help you as you go through the quiz.

There is no time limit with this so go at your own pace and let us know in the comments if you can get 20/20.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.

Good luck!