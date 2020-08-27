Quiz: Name the youngest footballers to play in the Premier League

This is tough.

In our latest Premier League quiz, we want you to name the youngest players to have played in the competition since it began in 1992.

In this list, you will find some players who have gone on to have incredible careers as they became stalwarts in the Premier League in addition to earning international honours in some cases.

Others, meanwhile, have often drifted into the realms of obscurity.

Because this a rather difficult quiz, we will help you along by giving you the club the particular player made their Premier League debut with along with the year and month which it took place.

The 19 players that we have provided below were all 16 years of age when they made their Premier League debuts.

You have eight minutes to complete the quiz.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on by posting a comment.

Premier League Quiz:





If the quiz does not appear above, please click here.

If you enjoyed that Premier League quiz, here are the previous editions of the daily sports quiz. Enjoy.

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 69

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 70

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 71

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 72

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 73

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 74

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 75

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 76

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 77

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 78

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 79

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 80

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 81

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 82

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 83

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 84

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 85

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 86

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 87

And if you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Read More About: Football quiz, Premier League, Premier League Quiz, Quiz