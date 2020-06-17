Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Current Premier League Season?

It’s finally here.

The Premier League returns on Wednesday 17th June with two matches as football fans finally get to see some live action.

England’s top-flight gets underway with the meeting of Aston Villa and Sheffield United at 6pm and then a mouth-watering clash between Manchester City and Arsenal at 8.15pm. [Click here to find out how you can watch the games].

It’s been a long few months since the last Premier League game took place and with that in mind, we want to test your knowledge on the season so far.

This quiz will test your knowledge on stats from the various teams and players in a whole host of different categories.

There are 15 different multiple-choice questions.

Some are simple, like name the current top goalscorer this season, while others are more difficult, like what team has hit the woodwork the most times throughout the current campaign.

There is no time limit to this quiz, so be patient and do your best.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.