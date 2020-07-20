Quiz: Name The Top Spanish Goalscorers In Premier League History

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the top Spanish goalscorers in Premier League history.

There has been no shortage of Spanish players who have graced Premier League stadiums down through the years but only a handful of them you could describe as prolific goalscorers.

In this quiz, we have compiled a list of 12 players who range from 20 goals to 85 goals scored in the Premier League.

Some of these players bounced around clubs in England’s top-flight while others were one-club men.

To help you along, we have provided the number of goals the particular Spanish player has scored.

Just to note, one player who has played for the Spanish national team but was born in Brazil has been included in this quiz as a ‘Spanish’ player.

You have six minutes to name them all.

Good luck and please tag a friend who you think would like this quiz.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



