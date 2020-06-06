Quiz: Name The Players With The Most Premier League Own-Goals

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the players who have scored the most own-goals in the Premier League.

We compiled a list of 17 players who have scored anywhere between five to 10 own-goals throughout their Premier League careers.

Some of these defenders were considered the best in the business but due to a high level of misfortune, they often found themselves putting the ball into their own net.

To help you along in solving this unlucky group of players, we have provided you with the clubs they played for throughout their Premier League careers, and the number of own-goals they scored in English football’s top-flight.

You have five minutes to get them all.

Best of luck and please let us know how you get on by posting a comment.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



