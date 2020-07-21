Quiz: Name The Top French Goalscorers In Premier League History

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the top French goalscorers in Premier League history.

There has been no shortage of French players who have graced Premier League stadiums down through the years and many of them have found the back of the net on a regular occasion.

In this quiz, we have compiled a list of 13 players who range from 32 goals to 176 goals scored in the Premier League.

Some of these players bounced around clubs in England’s top-flight while others were one-club men.

To help you along, we have provided the number of goals the particular French player has scored.

Just to note, there are some players who were born in France but didn’t represent them at international level – these players ARE NOT included in this list.

You have six minutes to name them all.

Good luck and please tag a friend who you think would like this quiz.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



