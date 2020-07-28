Quiz: Name These Premier League Managers Who Have Played In The Division

How well do you know your Premier League managers?

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name Premier League managers, both past and present, who have also played in the division.

Some of these people had short careers as players in the Premier League but had lengthy tenures as a manager in England’s top-flight.

In this quiz, there are 20 managers for you to identify.

This is not a definitive list of all managers who have also played in the Premier League. We have identified the people who have been involved in the highest number of Premier League matches, both as players and managers.

To help you along, we have provided you with the number of Premier League games they have managed and the number of Premier League they have played in.

This quiz will be in descending order i.e. The managers listed first will have the highest number of matches (the sum of both games managed and games played in).

You have six minutes to name them all.

Good luck.

Quiz: Can you name these Premier League managers who have also played in the division?





If the quiz does not appear above, please click here.

If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try today’s daily sports quiz.

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 92

And if you enjoyed those quizzes, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.