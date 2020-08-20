Quiz: Name the managers who’ve taken charge of the most Premier League clubs

Managerial stalwarts.

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the managers who have been in charge of the most Premier League clubs.

There are certain managers down through the years who never found themselves too long without a club.

Such was their experience and in some cases, their ability to turn around a sinking ship, these men would always be the subject of interest from a whole host of different clubs.

In this Premier League managers quiz, there are 10 different managers for you to name. They range from anywhere between seven and four different Premier League clubs managed.

You have five minutes to name them all.

The only hint we’re giving you is the number of clubs each person has managed.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on by posting a comment.

Premier League Managers Quiz





If the quiz does not appear above, please click here.

