Quiz: Name the top Brazilian goalscorers in Premier League history

How well do you know your Brazilian Premier League stars?

In our latest Premier League quiz, we want you to name the Brazilian players who have scored the most goals in England’s top-tier.

There have been some superb Brazilian players who have plied their trade in the Premier League down through the years.

Many of these have been prolific goalscorers who have captivated spectators with their excellent skill and style of play.

In this quiz, there are 20 different players for you to name.

To help you along, we have provided the number of goals each Brazilan player has scored.

Because this is a relatively large list, the top-20 Brazilian goalscorers in Premier League history are not solely confined to strikers.

You have six minutes to name as many players as you can.

Premier League Brazilian Goalscorer Quiz

Good luck and please let us know how you get on by posting a comment.





If the quiz does not appear above, please click here.

