Quiz: Name The Most Expensive Manchester United Transfers Of All Time

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the most expensive signings made by Manchester United.

The Red Devils have a history of splashing the cash, especially in recent years as they look to make up ground on the sides who have established themselves at the top of the Premier League in recent seasons.

Similar to our previous quiz on Liverpool, we want you to name the top-20 most expensive signings which have come through the doors at Old Trafford.

To help you along, we have provided you with the transfer fee* and the season at which the particular player arrived at Manchester United.

You have five minutes to name all of the players.

Best of luck, and please let us know how you get on by posting in the comments.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.

*Please note, transfer fees are provided by transfermarkt.co.uk





If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade