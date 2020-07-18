Home Quiz Quiz: Name Alex Ferguson’s Most Expensive Manchester United Signings

Sean McMahon July 18, 2020

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the most expensive signings Alex Ferguson made during his time as Manchester United manager. 

The Scot guided Manchester United to unprecedented success throughout his tenure in both the Premier League and Champions League and his departure from the club is still being felt today as the club battle to become the formidable side they once were.

During Fergie’s time, there were plenty of high profile signings and many of them cost a lot of money.

We have compiled a list of 15 players – the top 15 most expensive players that Ferguson signed during his time at the club.

The prices you see below are according to Transfermarkt.co.uk – they may be slightly different from the suggested fees which were reported at the time of the particular transfer.

Along with the fees, we will also give you the date of the transfer.

You have six minutes to get them all.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on in the comments.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.


