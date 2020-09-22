Quiz: Name the Liverpool side which lost to Northampton Town in 2010

A lot can happen in 10 years.

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the Liverpool starting XI which famously lost to Northampton Town in the League Cup in 2010.

In the summer of 2010, Roy Hodgson took over from Rafa Benitez as manager of Liverpool. There was a mixed reception to the former Fulham manager’s appointment.

Hodgson’s tenure got off to an ok start as they secured their passage to the Europa League group stages but the pressure began to mount during the beginning of the Premier League season.

Liverpool won just one game in their opening five Premier League matches before they hosted Northampton Town in the League Cup on September 22nd.

The match will forever be remembered as Liverpool were knocked out of the competition by their League Two opponents in the third round after a dramatic penalty shootout.

We want you to name the starting Liverpool XI on that difficult night for the club’s supporters.

To help you along, we have provided the squad number for each Liverpool player.

You have five minutes to complete the quiz.

Good luck.





If the quiz does not appear above, please click here.

Read More About: Liverpool, northampton town, roy hodgson