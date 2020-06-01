Quiz: Name Liverpool’s Most Expensive Signings Of All Time

With the Premier League set to return on the 17th June, Liverpool will be keen to wrap up the title race in swift fashion.

Their 25-point lead looks insurmountable at this stage and although empty stadiums will be the norm going forward, fans of the Merseyside club won’t care once they lift the Premier League trophy for the first time.

Until the season resumes, we will continue to test your knowledge on all things Premier League and in our latest quiz, we want you to name the top-20 most expensive transfers* which have come through the doors at Anfield.

Unsurprisingly, some of these players are in Jurgen Klopp’s current Liverpool squad.

To help you along, we have provided you with the year in which the transfer took place and the respective value.

You have five minutes to complete the quiz.

Good luck and if the quiz does not appear below, please click here.

*All transfer values are according to transfermarkt.co.uk





