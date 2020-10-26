Quiz: Name the Irish rugby players who have the most caps as a substitute

One for the Irish rugby experts.

In our latest rugby quiz, we want you to name the Irish players who have made the most appearances for Ireland from the bench.

For example, the player who is on top of the leaderboard in this regard has made 72 appearances for Ireland throughout his career, 62 of which have come from the bench.

To help you along, we have provided you with the years in which a particular player has played for Ireland. We won’t give you the position of that player because we think that might make this quiz a little bit too easy.

You have five minutes to name all nine players in this quiz.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on.

If the quiz does not appear above, please click here.

Read More About: ireland rugby, irish rugby, Irish rugby quiz, Quiz, Rugby Quiz