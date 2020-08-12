Quiz: Name the Irish players with the most yellow cards in the Premier League

How well do you know your Irish Premier League players?

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the Irish players who have the most yellow cards in Premier League history.

There is a total of 20 players for you to get. These range from 29 bookings to the leading man who has received 74 yellow cards throughout his Premier League career.

You have five minutes to name them all.

To help you along, we have provided you with the number of yellow cards each player has received.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on by posting a comment.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.





Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.