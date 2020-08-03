Quiz: Match the European football club to their stadium

How well do you know your European football grounds?

In our latest football quiz, we want you to match the European football club to their stadium.

Europe has some brilliant stadiums. Many of them prove to be hostile venues to play in especially for teams visiting from other countries in the Champions League or Europa League.

One which springs to mind is Borussia Dortmund’s stadium. The south end of the ground or ‘Yellow Wall’ contains the largest free-standing terrace in Europe which can fit 25,000 people.

We get an opportunity to become more familiar with these stadiums during the Champions League and Europa League.

With that in mind, we want you to match the football stadium with the club that plays their football in that particular ground.

We have provided you with 20 football stadiums and you must enter the respective club.

You have five minutes.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on by posting a comment.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.

European football stadium quiz:





If you enjoyed that European football stadium quiz, try out our Daily Sports Quiz.

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 75

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 76

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 77

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 78

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 79

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 80

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 81

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 82

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 83

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 84

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 85

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 86

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 87

And if you enjoyed those quizzes, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.