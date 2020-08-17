Quiz: Name the goalkeepers with the most Champions League appearances

Stalwarts between the sticks.

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the goalkeepers who have the most Champions League appearances.

There have been no shortage of superb goalkeepers who have graced pitches throughout Europe in the continent’s elite club football competition.

Due to the longevity of these players’ careers, there are many who have racked up appearances in the 100s when it comes to lining out for Champions League matches.

Champions League goalkeeper quiz

In this quiz, there are 10 goalkeepers for you to name.

We are only giving you the number of appearances that goalkeeper has made in the Champions League – the rest is up to you.

You have five minutes to name them all.

Good luck and please let us know how you get on by posting a comment.





If the quiz does not appear above, please click here.

