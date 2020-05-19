Quiz: Name The Champions League Winners Who Were Relegated From The Premier League

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name 14 footballers who have won the Champions League but who have also suffered relegation from the Premier League.

It’s certainly a distinct list of players who have suffered both the greatest and heartbreaking incidents one can experience as a professional footballer.

Many of these players would have won the Champions League during their peak before suffering relegation at the end of their careers. However, there are some players who buck this trend.

In total, there are 14 players for you to get and we are giving you six minutes to name them all.

To help you along we’ve provided you with the club and year that these players won the Champions League and also suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Good luck and please let us know what score you get by posting in the comments.

