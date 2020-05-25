Quiz: Can You Name These Ballon D’Or Winners?

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the players who have won the much-coveted Ballon d’Or award.

Considered the most prestigious award in world football, the Ballon d’Or or ‘Golden Ball’ is given to the world’s best player and is presented by the French football publication, France Football.

Originally, only journalists from this magazine were able to cast a vote for the winner but after 2007, coaches and captains of national teams were allocated a vote.

In this quiz, we want you to name every winner of the Ballon d’Or since 1990. Of course, the last 10 years or so will be relatively straight-forward considering two players who have dominated the world stage but some of the earlier ones may prove difficult.

You have six minutes to name all of the players and to help you along, we have provided the nationality of each winner.

Best of luck. Please let us know what score you get and what time you complete the quiz in.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.





