QUIZ: How well do you know this Premier League season so far?

Try our quiz on the season so far.

We are almost halfway through the Premier League season, and despite the impending disruptions, it is shaping up to be a season to remember.

It looks like there’s going to be a three-team title race, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all seeming like they could win it.

Meanwhile, at the bottom, the relegation battle is looking like it could go right down to the wire, as could the race for European football.

And while it is still all to play for, we have seen quite a lot of football in the league so far this season, so we thought we’d test you on it.

We’ve asked you 15 questions that vary in difficulty, and you’ve got a total of five minutes to answer them all correctly.

Premier League Quiz

So, how closely have you really been paying attention this season? Anything over 12/15 is a really impressive score. Good luck!

If the quiz isn’t displaying properly for you, just click here.

