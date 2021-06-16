Can you name the Ireland team that started against Italy in Euro ’16?

One of the best sporting moments Ireland has experienced in recent memory.

Euro ’16 seems a lifetime ago, and so too does the incredible game between Ireland and Italy that saw us escape a difficult group.

And though it was all of five years ago, we’re sure you still remember exactly where you were when the ball went into the Italian net.

You probably also remember President of Ireland Michael D Higgins’ heartwarming celebrations, Roy Keane jumping in the air like a school child and Buffon’s classy gesture after the game.

BUT, do you remember Ireland’s starting 11? We’re giving you each of the player’s starting numbers and two minutes to name who played. You do the rest.

Ireland vs Italy quiz

Good luck!

And if the quiz isn’t displaying properly for you, just click here.

