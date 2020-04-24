Pundit Arena Weekend Sports Quiz: Week Five

Welcome to week five of our weekend sports quiz.

This week, there are three rounds of questions, each round contains five questions and there 15 questions in total.

For this edition of the quiz, we have rounds on football transfer flops, American sports and a sporting general knowledge round. Each question is multiple-choice.

Good luck, and let us know what score you get in the comment section.

If you missed the quiz last week, just click here.

And if this week’s quiz does not display below, just click here.

Good luck.