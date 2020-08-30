The ultimate 1990s Manchester United quiz

How well do you remember Manchester United in the 1990s?

The decade saw Man United’s golden era. Under Alex Ferguson, the club won Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the League Cup, the Cup Winners Cup and the European Cup.

While Man United’s success carried into the following decade, the 90s was undoubtedly the high point for the club’s supporters.

How much do you remember from that golden period for the Red Devils?

We have compiled 30 questions and hints about Man United during the 1990s, and you have five minutes to try correctly guess them all.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

Good luck and let us know how you do.





(Originally published on May 28, 2020).

