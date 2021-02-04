15 is a very good score.

Can you name these 23 players who all share a Premier League accolade?

Each of these footballers have played more times in the division than any other player from their native country.

We have given you 23 countries and you have six minutes to name the player from each nation that has played the most times in the Premier League.

So, for example, if the hint was ‘Belgium’, the answer would be Vincent Kompany, who played 265 times for Manchester City in the Premier League

The only clue we have provided is a club each respective player represented in the English top flight.

Good luck and let us know how you do.





If the quiz does not display above, just click here. All statistics via the Premier League. (Originally published on June 14, 2020).

And if you enjoyed those quizzes, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

