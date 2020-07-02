Quiz: Name Every Club To Be Promoted To The Premier League

Can you name every club to have been promoted to the Premier League since the 1992/93 season?

Since the first season of the Premier League, 40 teams have been promoted to the Premier League from the Championship.

Some clubs have experienced promotion three times in that period, while others have only been promoted to the English top-flight once.

Can you name every club to have been promoted to the Premier League? (Including those promoted in the 1991/92 season, the season before the English top-flight was reorganised as the Premier League).

You have 10 minutes to try to name them all. Just enter the name of each respective team in the box below.

Good luck, and let us know what score you get.





If the quiz does not display above, just click here.

