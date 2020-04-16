You Have Five Minutes To Name This Premier League Manager

We’re back with another Premier League brainteaser that will test your knowledge of the niche records in the division.

Since the English top-flight was rebranded as the Premier League in 1992, only one manager has been relegated from the division in consecutive seasons.

Can you name this manager?

So, we’re looking for you to name the first and only manager in the Premier League era to be relegated in consecutive seasons. (So, just to be crystal clear, this manager was relegated two seasons in a row).

The only clue we will give you is that he is no longer managing a team in the division.

You have five minutes to solve the brainteaser. (Don’t give the answer away if you get it, but please let us know how you do in the comment section).

If the brainteaser does not display below, just click here.





