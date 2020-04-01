Can You Solve This Premier League Brainteaser In Five Minutes?

This Premier League brainteaser will test your knowledge.

Since the English top-flight was rebranded as the Premier League in 1992, the PFA Player of the Year award has tended to go to the players featuring for the top sides.

In the current Premier League era, it is impossible to imagine anyone who doesn’t play for Liverpool or Manchester City winning the award.

It is even more difficult to imagine a player from outside the top-10 teams winning the award, which is voted for by fellow professionals.

Such an occurrence has only happened once in the Premier League era. Can you name the player?

So, we’re looking for you to name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

You have five minutes to solve the brainteaser. (Don’t give it the answer away if you get it, but let us know how you do in the comments).

If the brainteaser does not display below, just click here.





