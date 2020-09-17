Good luck.

Can you name the players who have scored more than 20 goals in at least three Premier League seasons?

Since the English top-flight was rebranded as the Premier League in 1992, seven footballers have scored 20 goals or more in at least three seasons.

You have five minutes to try to name them all.

The only clue provided is the number of seasons each player achieved the feat.

Good luck and let us know how you get on.

Premier League quiz: Name the players to score 20 Premier League goals in three different seasons.





If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

Originally published on July 6, 2020.

