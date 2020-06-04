The Ultimate 2000s Manchester United Quiz

How well do you remember Manchester United in the 2000s? This quiz will test your knowledge of an eventful period for Man United.

The decade between 2000 and 2010 saw the Red Devils experience incredible highs and lows.

Alex Ferguson Treble-winning team continued to be all-conquering at the start of the century before suffering a slump in the middle of the decade.

It looked as though Man United would not see off the challenge of Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, Ferguson rebuilt his team around Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney and they went on to win three consecutive Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008.

Led by the brilliance of Ronaldo, Man United were unstoppable at their best in the latter part of the decade.

How much do you remember of that eventful period for the Red Devils?

We have compiled 30 questions and hints about Man United during the 2000s, and you have five minutes to try correctly guess them all.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

Good luck and let us know how you do.





