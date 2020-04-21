Quiz: Can You Name The Man United Team From Their Famous Win Over Juventus?

On April 21, 1999, Manchester United produced one of the great European comebacks. Alex Ferguson’s side recovered from being 2-0 down to beat Juventus 3-2 in Turin and reach the final of the Champions League.

The victory over Bayern Munich in Barcelona, to win the treble, the following month is, of course, more widely remembered.

However, the victory over Juventus was arguably more impressive and dramatic.

The Italian giants were one of the best teams in the world at the time. They had reached the European Cup final in 1996, 1997 and 1998 and outclassed Man United on a couple of occasions in the previous few seasons.

In the first leg of the semi-final at Old Trafford, they dominated the game and Ferguson’s team were lucky to escape with a 1-1 draw. After 11 minutes of the return match, they were 2-0 ahead, 3-1 on aggregate. Filippo Inzaghi scored twice and it looked like Man United would come up short in Europe once again.

However, a captain’s goal sparked a dramatic turnaround and United were in complete control by the final whistle, running out 3-2 winners in Turin.

Can you name the Man United team from that night? You have five minutes to name the Red Devils’ starting XI and their sole substitute on the night.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.





If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade