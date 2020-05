Quiz: How Well Do You Remember The 1999 Champions League Final?

How well do you remember the 1999 Champions League final?

The match is one of the most famous and dramatic in the tournament’s history.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich went head to head in the European Cup final.

Alex Ferguson’s team were trailing after 90 minutes but somehow managed to score twice in stoppage time to claim club football’s greatest prize and complete the treble.

How well do you remember that famous game?

We have created a quiz featuring 20 questions and clues about the 1999 Champions League final, and it is up to you to get all 20 answers before the clock runs out.

You have five minutes to get all 20.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

Good luck and let us know how you do.





